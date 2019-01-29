Eris Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 230.80 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.80 crore in December 2018 up 26.67% from Rs. 182.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in December 2018 up 6.71% from Rs. 73.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.75 crore in December 2018 up 18.21% from Rs. 85.23 crore in December 2017.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.38 in December 2017.

Eris Life shares closed at 681.20 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.15% over the last 12 months.