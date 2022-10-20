 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eris Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 359.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.38 crore in September 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 118.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.62 crore in September 2022 up 6.68% from Rs. 146.81 crore in September 2021.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.71 in September 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 729.15 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.33 392.05 359.67
Other Operating Income 5.18 6.53 --
Total Income From Operations 460.51 398.58 359.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.72 34.60 30.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.31 42.29 25.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 8.20 10.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.17 78.61 62.96
Depreciation 28.62 23.44 14.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.17 105.68 90.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.83 105.76 124.86
Other Income 5.17 2.74 6.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.00 108.50 131.85
Interest 7.07 7.23 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.93 101.27 130.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 120.93 101.27 130.78
Tax 1.56 8.20 12.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.38 93.08 118.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.38 93.08 118.39
Minority Interest -- 1.50 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 119.38 94.58 118.39
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 6.96 8.71
Diluted EPS 8.84 6.95 8.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 6.96 8.71
Diluted EPS 8.84 6.95 8.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
