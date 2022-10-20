Eris Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 359.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.38 crore in September 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 118.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.62 crore in September 2022 up 6.68% from Rs. 146.81 crore in September 2021.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.71 in September 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 729.15 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.