Eris Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.80 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.80 crore in March 2023 up 31.66% from Rs. 305.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2023 down 18.53% from Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 104.96 crore in March 2022.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2022.

Eris Life shares closed at 630.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.