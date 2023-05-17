English
    Eris Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.80 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.80 crore in March 2023 up 31.66% from Rs. 305.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2023 down 18.53% from Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 104.96 crore in March 2022.

    Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2022.

    Eris Life shares closed at 630.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations396.59417.84301.10
    Other Operating Income6.215.424.85
    Total Income From Operations402.80423.26305.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.5433.3430.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.5045.2441.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.2810.21-9.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.8187.0062.19
    Depreciation35.1329.9018.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.34110.2785.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.76107.3078.53
    Other Income1.002.248.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.77109.5486.60
    Interest8.873.001.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.90106.5485.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.90106.5485.34
    Tax14.426.315.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.48100.2379.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.48100.2379.97
    Minority Interest3.941.630.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.42101.8680.30
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.817.495.91
    Diluted EPS4.797.495.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.817.495.91
    Diluted EPS4.797.495.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:06 pm