 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eris Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.95 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.95 crore in March 2022 up 9.97% from Rs. 278.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 68.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.96 crore in March 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2021.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 675.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)

Eris Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 301.10 328.07 278.21
Other Operating Income 4.85 4.08 --
Total Income From Operations 305.95 332.16 278.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.01 33.21 22.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.35 29.12 41.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.55 -0.89 -2.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.19 61.59 52.52
Depreciation 18.36 16.88 11.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.05 87.40 70.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.53 104.84 83.06
Other Income 8.06 5.18 2.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.60 110.02 85.27
Interest 1.26 1.04 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.34 108.98 84.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.34 108.98 84.73
Tax 5.37 8.21 16.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.97 100.77 68.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.97 100.77 68.25
Minority Interest 0.32 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.30 100.77 68.25
Equity Share Capital 13.59 13.59 13.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 7.41 5.03
Diluted EPS 5.91 7.41 5.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 7.41 5.03
Diluted EPS 5.91 7.41 5.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.