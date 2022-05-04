Eris Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.95 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.95 crore in March 2022 up 9.97% from Rs. 278.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 68.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.96 crore in March 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2021.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 675.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)