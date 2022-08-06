 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eris Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.58 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.58 crore in June 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 349.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.58 crore in June 2022 down 11.33% from Rs. 106.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.94 crore in June 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 132.39 crore in June 2021.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.86 in June 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 700.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.05 301.10 349.27
Other Operating Income 6.53 4.85 --
Total Income From Operations 398.58 305.95 349.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.60 30.01 24.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.29 41.35 45.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.20 -9.55 -0.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.61 62.19 65.52
Depreciation 23.44 18.36 14.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.68 85.05 88.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.76 78.53 112.01
Other Income 2.74 8.06 5.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.50 86.60 117.88
Interest 7.23 1.26 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.27 85.34 117.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.27 85.34 117.10
Tax 8.20 5.37 10.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.08 79.97 106.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.08 79.97 106.66
Minority Interest 1.50 0.32 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 94.58 80.30 106.66
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.59 13.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 5.91 7.86
Diluted EPS 6.95 5.91 7.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 5.91 7.86
Diluted EPS 6.95 5.91 7.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
