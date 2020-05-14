App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Equitas SFB Q4 net down 33% at Rs 45 crore

For fiscal year 2019-20, the bank's profit after tax increased 16 per cent to Rs 244 crore as against Rs 210.57 crore in 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 33 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended March due to higher provisioning related to COVID-19. It had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said.

"Our profit in the quarter was Rs 45 crore because we made COVID-19 related provisioning of around Rs 100 crore," the bank's managing director and CEO P N Vasudevan said.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the bank's profit after tax increased 16 per cent to Rs 244 crore as against Rs 210.57 crore in 2018-19.

Close

Vasudevan said the bank extended to all its customers the RBI's three-month loan repayment moratorium.

related news

He said 100 per cent of microfinance borrowers, 85 per cent of customers from small business loan segment and 75 per cent of MSE (micro and small enterprise) borrowers have opted for the moratorium.

"Close to 90 per cent of our borrowers are from the informal economy. They own businesses that are their livelihood. As soon as lockdown is lifted, they will try to resume their operations and we expect them to be back on track soon," he said.

Net interest margins (NIM) stood at 9.11 per cent during 2019-20.

Gross NPAs stood at 2.72 per cent as compared with 2.53 per cent in 2018-19, while net NPAs were at 1.66 per cent as against 1.44 per cent in FY19.

Advances as of March 31, 2020 grew 31.29 per cent to Rs 15,366.9 crore and disbursements for the year grew 15.54 per cent to Rs 9,911.07 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Coronavirus pandemic | France unveils 'massive' 18 billion euro plan for hard-hit tourism sector

Coronavirus pandemic | France unveils 'massive' 18 billion euro plan for hard-hit tourism sector

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.