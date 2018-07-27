App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equitas Holdings more than doubled Q1 profit, asset quality weakens

Provisions & write-offs for the quarter stood at Rs 21 crore, which more than halved compared to Rs 44 crore YoY but increased 50 percent compared to Rs 14 crore in the previous period.

Non-banking finance company Equitas Holdings' first quarter profit grew by 127 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.4 crore, driven by fall in provisions.

Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 15.6 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 19.7 percent to Rs 543.4 crore compared to Rs 454 crore in corresponding period last year, backed by loan growth of 27 percent to Rs 8,926 crore YoY.

Provisions & write-offs for the quarter stood at Rs 21 crore, which more than halved compared to Rs 44 crore YoY but increased 50 percent compared to Rs 14 crore in the previous period.

Asset quality weakened a bit on sequential basis as gross non-performing assets were higher at 2.84 percent against 2.72 percent.

At 13:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 142.75, up Rs 3.15, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 01:55 pm

