Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Equitas Holdings consolidated Q1 PAT up 126.9% at Rs 35.38 cr

The city-based firm had registered consolidated profit after tax at Rs 15.59 crore during corresponding period of last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector Equitas Holdings Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 35.38 crore up by 126.9 percent over the same period of last year.

The city-based firm had registered consolidated profit after tax at Rs 15.59 crore during corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2018, consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 31.35 crore.

The consolidated total revenue for the April-June 30, 2018 quarter grew to Rs 543.43 crore from Rs 453.89 crore registered during year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2018 the consolidated total revenue recorded was at Rs 1,787.41 crore.

In a statement, the company said its advances grew by 27 percent to Rs 8,926 crore year-on-year with contributions from banking, vehicle finance, business and mid-corporate segments.

The bank shares were trading at Rs 139.25 apiece up by 0.14 percent over previous close in BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #earnings #Equitas Holdings #Results

