Equitas Holding Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.62 crore, up 49.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.62 crore in March 2021 up 49.81% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 86.26% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021 down 46.54% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 82.00 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.66% returns over the last 6 months and 67.52% over the last 12 months.