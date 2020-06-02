Equitas Holding Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2020 down 17.03% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 up 18.63% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2020 up 145.75% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 45.60 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -56.38% returns over the last 6 months and -67.50% over the last 12 months.