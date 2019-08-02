Equitas Holding Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, down 14.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in June 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2019 up 19.99% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2019 up 17.3% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2018.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 114.50 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.