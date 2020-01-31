Equitas Holding Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, down 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in December 2019 down 14.52% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019 down 38.01% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2019 down 37.84% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2018.

Equitas Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2018.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 113.45 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.