Equitas Holding Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, up 49.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in December 2018 up 49.86% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018 up 96.53% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2018 up 62.69% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2017.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 119.95 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.