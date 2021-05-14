Equitas Holding Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 947.66 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 947.66 crore in March 2021 up 19.93% from Rs. 790.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2021 up 451.08% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.93 crore in March 2021 up 43.7% from Rs. 382.01 crore in March 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 82.00 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.66% returns over the last 6 months and 67.52% over the last 12 months.