MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Equitas Holding Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 947.66 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 947.66 crore in March 2021 up 19.93% from Rs. 790.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2021 up 451.08% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.93 crore in March 2021 up 43.7% from Rs. 382.01 crore in March 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Close

Equitas Holding shares closed at 82.00 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.66% returns over the last 6 months and 67.52% over the last 12 months.

Equitas Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations947.661,133.23790.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations947.661,133.23790.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost209.01210.63192.32
Depreciation32.0231.4736.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies109.19133.82155.50
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses135.2788.4775.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax462.17668.84330.15
Other Income54.7419.2014.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax516.91688.05345.10
Interest375.38379.98322.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.53308.0723.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax141.53308.0723.09
Tax37.4756.616.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.06251.4516.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.06251.4516.17
Minority Interest-18.29-15.34-0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.77236.1115.56
Equity Share Capital341.79341.79341.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.047.360.47
Diluted EPS3.047.360.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.047.360.47
Diluted EPS3.047.360.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Equitas Holding' #Equitas Holdings #Finance - General #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.