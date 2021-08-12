Equitas Holding Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 944.64 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 944.64 crore in June 2021 up 20.68% from Rs. 782.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2021 down 77.62% from Rs. 50.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.92 crore in June 2021 down 3.11% from Rs. 435.48 crore in June 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 121.95 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 140.77% over the last 12 months.