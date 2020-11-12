Equitas Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 461.25 crore, up 31.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 461.25 crore in September 2020 up 31.58% from Rs. 350.535 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.99 crore in September 2020 up 108.14% from Rs. 49.48 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 219.68 crore in September 2020 up 67.46% from Rs. 131.18 crore in September 2019.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2019.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 32.95 on November 11, 2020 (NSE)