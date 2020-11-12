PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equitas Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 461.25 crore, up 31.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 461.25 crore in September 2020 up 31.58% from Rs. 350.535 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.99 crore in September 2020 up 108.14% from Rs. 49.48 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 219.68 crore in September 2020 up 67.46% from Rs. 131.18 crore in September 2019.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2019.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 32.95 on November 11, 2020 (NSE)

Equitas Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills730.00661.61
(b) Income on Investment56.6943.87
(c) Int. on balances With RBI10.8615.84
(d) Others----
Other Income63.6929.66
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended336.29317.03
Employees Cost187.79194.48
Other Expenses117.4697.44
Depreciation----
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies219.68142.02
Provisions And Contingencies83.9168.34
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax135.7873.68
Tax32.7916.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.9957.67
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.9957.67
Equity Share Capital1,053.401,053.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.----
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I----
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II20.9322.02
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.55
Diluted EPS0.980.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.55
Diluted EPS0.980.55
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA399.65416.67
ii) Net NPA198.92232.37
i) % of Gross NPA2.482.86
ii) % of Net NPA1.031.48
Return on Assets %0.470.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Equitas Bank #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Results

