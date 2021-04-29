Equitas Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 448.57 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 448.57 crore in March 2021 up 5.8% from Rs. 424.002 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.87 crore in March 2021 up 162.38% from Rs. 43.02 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 249.85 crore in March 2021 up 32.62% from Rs. 188.40 crore in March 2020.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 54.25 on April 28, 2021 (NSE)