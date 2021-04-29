MARKET NEWS

Equitas Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 448.57 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 448.57 crore in March 2021 up 5.8% from Rs. 424.002 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.87 crore in March 2021 up 162.38% from Rs. 43.02 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 249.85 crore in March 2021 up 32.62% from Rs. 188.40 crore in March 2020.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 54.25 on April 28, 2021 (NSE)

Equitas Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills736.38772.85668.42
(b) Income on Investment58.6060.2437.09
(c) Int. on balances With RBI23.3624.1420.36
(d) Others------
Other Income178.40146.3173.60
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended369.76373.37301.87
Employees Cost204.24204.94186.95
Other Expenses172.89150.1925.80
Depreciation----96.45
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies249.85275.04188.40
Provisions And Contingencies96.98126.09129.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax152.86148.9558.43
Tax39.9938.2615.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.87110.7043.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.87110.7043.02
Equity Share Capital1,139.281,138.251,053.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,690.75
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II24.1821.5823.61
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.990.41
Diluted EPS0.990.99--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.990.41
Diluted EPS0.990.99--
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA642.78387.60417,320.00
ii) Net NPA266.17130.86247,620.00
i) % of Gross NPA3.732.272.72
ii) % of Net NPA1.580.671.66
Return on Assets %0.440.441.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Equitas Bank #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:27 pm

