Equitas Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 483.86 crore, up 26.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 483.86 crore in December 2020 up 26.14% from Rs. 383.6059 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2020 up 17.67% from Rs. 94.08 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 275.04 crore in December 2020 up 73.59% from Rs. 158.44 crore in December 2019.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 39.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)