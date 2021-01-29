MARKET NEWS

Equitas Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 483.86 crore, up 26.14% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 483.86 crore in December 2020 up 26.14% from Rs. 383.6059 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2020 up 17.67% from Rs. 94.08 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 275.04 crore in December 2020 up 73.59% from Rs. 158.44 crore in December 2019.

Equitas Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 39.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)

Equitas Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills772.85730.00580.83
(b) Income on Investment60.2456.6940.78
(c) Int. on balances With RBI24.1410.8617.86
(d) Others------
Other Income146.3163.6963.92
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended373.37336.29288.94
Employees Cost204.94187.79169.59
Other Expenses150.19117.46113.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies275.04219.68131.18
Provisions And Contingencies126.0983.9145.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax148.95135.7885.81
Tax38.2632.7936.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.70102.9949.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.70102.9949.48
Equity Share Capital1,138.251,053.401,005.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II21.5820.9321.58
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.980.49
Diluted EPS0.990.980.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.980.49
Diluted EPS0.990.980.49
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA387.60399.65377.22
ii) Net NPA130.86198.92230.87
i) % of Gross NPA2.272.482.88
ii) % of Net NPA0.671.031.63
Return on Assets %0.440.470.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Equitas Bank #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

