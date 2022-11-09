 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.60 crore, up 28.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.60 crore in September 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 247.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.35% from Rs. 79.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.80 crore in September 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 110.10 crore in September 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

EPL shares closed at 149.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.

EPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 318.60 257.00 247.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 318.60 257.00 247.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.30 131.60 120.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.90 -4.10 -4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.30 33.20 32.50
Depreciation 25.10 19.40 20.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.40 55.60 54.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.60 21.30 23.60
Other Income 55.10 24.20 66.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.70 45.50 90.10
Interest 5.40 4.50 3.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.30 41.00 86.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.30 41.00 86.80
Tax 9.30 6.60 7.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.00 34.40 79.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.00 34.40 79.10
Equity Share Capital 63.20 63.20 63.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.09 2.51
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.09 2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.09 2.51
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.09 2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #EPL #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
