EPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore in March 2023 up 18.86% from Rs. 249.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.70 crore in March 2023 up 70.14% from Rs. 34.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2023 up 43.89% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

EPL shares closed at 191.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.