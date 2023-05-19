English
    EPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore in March 2023 up 18.86% from Rs. 249.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.70 crore in March 2023 up 70.14% from Rs. 34.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2023 up 43.89% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

    EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

    EPL shares closed at 191.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.

    EPL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.80309.20249.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.80309.20249.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.30156.60130.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.90-1.80-5.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.6034.4030.10
    Depreciation33.1026.2017.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.0066.3058.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9027.5017.90
    Other Income24.9017.9024.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8045.4042.00
    Interest5.606.504.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.2038.9037.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.2038.9037.90
    Tax-11.50-10.603.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7049.5034.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7049.5034.50
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.551.09
    Diluted EPS1.841.551.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.551.09
    Diluted EPS1.841.551.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:02 pm