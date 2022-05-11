 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.70 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.70 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 223.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.50 crore in March 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 35.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 60.70 crore in March 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

EPL shares closed at 160.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.82% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.

EPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.70 264.40 223.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.70 264.40 223.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.90 127.70 100.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.70 -1.20 1.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.10 32.40 32.70
Depreciation 17.70 19.50 20.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.80 61.20 55.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.90 24.80 12.60
Other Income 24.10 5.10 27.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.00 29.90 40.10
Interest 4.10 3.90 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.90 26.00 36.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.90 26.00 36.70
Tax 3.40 5.10 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.50 20.90 35.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.50 20.90 35.20
Equity Share Capital 63.20 63.20 63.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.66 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.66 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.66 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.66 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
