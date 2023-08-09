EPL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 303.50 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.50 crore in June 2023 up 18.09% from Rs. 257.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.40 crore in June 2023 down 20.35% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.50 crore in June 2023 down 5.24% from Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2022.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2022.

EPL shares closed at 218.95 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.85% returns over the last 6 months and 31.30% over the last 12 months.