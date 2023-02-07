 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 264.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2021.

EPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.20 318.60 264.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.20 318.60 264.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.60 159.30 127.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 6.90 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.40 35.30 32.40
Depreciation 26.20 25.10 19.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.30 69.40 61.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.50 22.60 24.80
Other Income 17.90 55.10 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.40 77.70 29.90
Interest 6.50 5.40 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.90 72.30 26.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.90 72.30 26.00
Tax -10.60 9.30 5.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.50 63.00 20.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.50 63.00 20.90
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.20 63.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.98 0.66
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.98 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.98 0.66
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.98 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
