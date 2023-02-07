EPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 264.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2021.