EPL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.40 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.40 crore in December 2021 up 30.31% from Rs. 202.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021 up 7.18% from Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2021 up 3.35% from Rs. 47.80 crore in December 2020.

EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2020.

EPL shares closed at 186.85 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.10% over the last 12 months.