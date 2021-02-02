EPL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 202.90 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.90 crore in December 2020 down 6.52% from Rs. 217.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2020 down 67.76% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.80 crore in December 2020 down 53.16% from Rs. 102.06 crore in December 2019.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2019.

EPL shares closed at 245.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.21% over the last 12 months.