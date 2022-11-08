 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.10 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 948.10 crore in September 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 870.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.88% from Rs. 50.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.40 crore in September 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 160.80 crore in September 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

EPL shares closed at 152.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.43% over the last 12 months.

EPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 948.10 831.80 870.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 948.10 831.80 870.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 442.10 388.90 384.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.30 -23.40 -5.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 171.40 165.40 162.90
Depreciation 66.40 65.20 62.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 192.30 175.30 169.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.20 60.40 97.20
Other Income 6.80 4.20 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.00 64.60 98.60
Interest 15.70 12.20 9.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.30 52.40 88.90
Exceptional Items -- -1.10 --
P/L Before Tax 73.30 51.30 88.90
Tax 24.90 14.10 29.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.40 37.20 59.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.40 37.20 59.20
Minority Interest -1.40 -1.60 -1.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.80 -2.20 -6.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.20 33.40 50.70
Equity Share Capital 63.20 63.20 63.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 1.06 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.46 1.06 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.06 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.46 1.06 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #EPL #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
