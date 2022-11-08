English
    EPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.10 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 948.10 crore in September 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 870.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.88% from Rs. 50.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.40 crore in September 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 160.80 crore in September 2021.

    EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

    EPL shares closed at 152.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.43% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations948.10831.80870.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations948.10831.80870.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.10388.90384.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.30-23.40-5.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost171.40165.40162.90
    Depreciation66.4065.2062.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.30175.30169.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.2060.4097.20
    Other Income6.804.201.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0064.6098.60
    Interest15.7012.209.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.3052.4088.90
    Exceptional Items---1.10--
    P/L Before Tax73.3051.3088.90
    Tax24.9014.1029.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.4037.2059.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.4037.2059.20
    Minority Interest-1.40-1.60-1.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.80-2.20-6.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.2033.4050.70
    Equity Share Capital63.2063.2063.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.061.61
    Diluted EPS1.461.061.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.061.61
    Diluted EPS1.461.061.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

