    EPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 969.30 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 969.30 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 880.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.30 crore in March 2023 up 73.1% from Rs. 48.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.07% from Rs. 135.30 crore in March 2022.

    EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    EPL shares closed at 191.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.

    EPL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations969.30944.90880.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations969.30944.90880.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials423.30450.50431.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.50-23.80-26.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost177.60175.10161.80
    Depreciation79.0069.9063.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.30194.10180.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.6079.1070.00
    Other Income26.804.302.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.4083.4072.20
    Interest20.6018.9011.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.8064.5060.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.8064.5060.80
    Tax-2.701.0010.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.5063.5050.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.5063.5050.10
    Minority Interest-0.80-0.20-1.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.60-0.50--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.3062.8048.70
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.981.54
    Diluted EPS2.651.981.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.981.54
    Diluted EPS2.651.981.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm