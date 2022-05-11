EPL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.20 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.20 crore in March 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 810.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.70 crore in March 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 56.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.30 crore in March 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

EPL shares closed at 160.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.82% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.