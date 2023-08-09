EPL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 910.20 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.20 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 831.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.30 crore in June 2023 up 62.57% from Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.00 crore in June 2023 up 30.2% from Rs. 129.80 crore in June 2022.

EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2022.

EPL shares closed at 218.95 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.85% returns over the last 6 months and 31.30% over the last 12 months.