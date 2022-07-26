 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 831.80 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 831.80 crore in June 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 799.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2022 down 42.31% from Rs. 57.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.80 crore in June 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 150.20 crore in June 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2021.

EPL shares closed at 180.05 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

EPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 831.80 880.20 799.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 831.80 880.20 799.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.90 431.50 357.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.40 -26.40 -19.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.40 161.80 155.70
Depreciation 65.20 63.10 61.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.30 180.20 161.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.40 70.00 83.00
Other Income 4.20 2.20 5.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.60 72.20 88.30
Interest 12.20 11.40 8.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.40 60.80 79.40
Exceptional Items -1.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.30 60.80 79.40
Tax 14.10 10.70 18.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.20 50.10 60.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.20 50.10 60.50
Minority Interest -1.60 -1.40 -2.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.20 -- -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.40 48.70 57.90
Equity Share Capital 63.20 63.20 63.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 1.54 1.83
Diluted EPS 1.06 1.54 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 1.54 1.83
Diluted EPS 1.06 1.54 1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
