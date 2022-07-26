EPL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 831.80 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.80 crore in June 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 799.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2022 down 42.31% from Rs. 57.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.80 crore in June 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 150.20 crore in June 2021.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2021.

EPL shares closed at 180.05 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.