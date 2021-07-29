EPL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 799.10 crore, up 7.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.10 crore in June 2021 up 7.77% from Rs. 741.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.90 crore in June 2021 up 30.26% from Rs. 44.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.20 crore in June 2021 down 1.03% from Rs. 151.76 crore in June 2020.

EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

EPL shares closed at 233.55 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.57% over the last 12 months.