EPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 883.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 57.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.