 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

EPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 883.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 57.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.

EPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 944.90 948.10 883.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 944.90 948.10 883.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 450.50 442.10 401.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.80 -6.30 -4.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.10 171.40 169.60
Depreciation 69.90 66.40 64.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.10 192.30 178.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.10 82.20 74.50
Other Income 4.30 6.80 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.40 89.00 77.60
Interest 18.90 15.70 10.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.50 73.30 67.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.50 73.30 67.30
Tax 1.00 24.90 8.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.50 48.40 59.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.50 48.40 59.10
Minority Interest -0.20 -1.40 -1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.50 -0.80 -0.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.80 46.20 57.10
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.20 63.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.46 1.81
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.46 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.53 1.81
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.46 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited