    EPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 944.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 883.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 57.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations944.90948.10883.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations944.90948.10883.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials450.50442.10401.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.80-6.30-4.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.10171.40169.60
    Depreciation69.9066.4064.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.10192.30178.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.1082.2074.50
    Other Income4.306.803.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4089.0077.60
    Interest18.9015.7010.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.5073.3067.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.5073.3067.30
    Tax1.0024.908.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.5048.4059.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.5048.4059.10
    Minority Interest-0.20-1.40-1.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.50-0.80-0.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.8046.2057.10
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.2063.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.461.81
    Diluted EPS1.981.461.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.531.81
    Diluted EPS1.981.461.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
