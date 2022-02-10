EPL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 883.40 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 883.40 crore in December 2021 up 15.16% from Rs. 767.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.10 crore in December 2021 down 19.46% from Rs. 70.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021 down 12.31% from Rs. 161.70 crore in December 2020.

EPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in December 2020.

EPL shares closed at 186.85 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.10% over the last 12 months.