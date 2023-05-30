English
    EPIC Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 15.71% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 55.99% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 93.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EPIC Energy shares closed at 6.24 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.

    EPIC Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.290.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.290.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.01-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.190.19
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.070.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.05-0.22
    Other Income-0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.05-0.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.05-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.05-0.22
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.04-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.04-0.21
    Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.06-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.06-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.06-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.06-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

