EPIC Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 15.71% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 55.99% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 93.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 6.24 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.