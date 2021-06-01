EPIC Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 130.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2021 up 130.88% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 3.99 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.83% over the last 12 months.