EPIC Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 130.88% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2021 up 130.88% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
EPIC Energy shares closed at 3.99 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.83% over the last 12 months.
|EPIC Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.30
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.30
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.14
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.19
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.15
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.19
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.19
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited