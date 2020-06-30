EPIC Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 55.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 55.25% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 123.1% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 3.75 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)