EPIC Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 55.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 55.25% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 123.1% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.
EPIC Energy shares closed at 3.75 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|EPIC Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.50
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.50
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.12
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.02
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.02
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm