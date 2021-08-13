EPIC Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 7.65% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 down 54.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 5.55 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)