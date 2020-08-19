EPIC Energy Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 51.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 51.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020 down 1343.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 170% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.
EPIC Energy shares closed at 4.95 on August 17, 2020 (BSE)
|EPIC Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.06
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.15
|0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.15
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.15
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-0.15
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.13
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.13
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am