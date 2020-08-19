EPIC Energy Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 51.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 51.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020 down 1343.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 170% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 4.95 on August 17, 2020 (BSE)