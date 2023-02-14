 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPIC Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 128.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EPIC Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.13 0.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.13 0.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.06 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.01 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.16 0.18
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.17 0.13
Other Income -- 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.13 0.14
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.13 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.13 0.14
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.12 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.12 0.14
Equity Share Capital 7.21 7.21 7.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited