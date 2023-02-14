EPIC Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 128.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.