    EPIC Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPIC Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 128.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EPIC Energy shares closed at 7.47 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 36.81% over the last 12 months.

    EPIC Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.130.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.130.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.060.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.160.18
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.050.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.170.13
    Other Income--0.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.130.14
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.130.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.130.14
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.120.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.120.14
    Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.170.20
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.170.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.170.20
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.170.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #EPIC Energy #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am