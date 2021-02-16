EPIC Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 39.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 39.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 1197.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 236.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EPIC Energy shares closed at 3.43 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months