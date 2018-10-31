EPC Industrie Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.27 crore, up 281.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 56.27 crore in September 2018 up 281.6% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2018 up 111.55% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2018 up 133.28% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2017.

EPC Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2017.

EPC Industrie shares closed at 87.10 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -42.07% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.