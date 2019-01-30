EPC Industrie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.34 crore, up 43.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.34 crore in December 2018 up 43.42% from Rs. 53.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2018 up 50.24% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2018 up 31.43% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2017.

EPC Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2017.

EPC Industrie shares closed at 94.70 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.77% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.