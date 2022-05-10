Envair Electro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, up 2870.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in March 2022 up 2870.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 399.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 671.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Envair Electro shares closed at 23.40 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)