Envair Electro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 2322.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 2322.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2022 up 9063.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 1133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Envair Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 16.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Envair Electro shares closed at 39.45 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.