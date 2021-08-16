Envair Electro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 90.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 90.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 65.18% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Envair Electro shares closed at 34.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 28.73% over the last 12 months.