Envair Electro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 89.48% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 down 2442.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 down 1200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Envair Electro shares closed at 36.10 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.94% returns over the last 6 months